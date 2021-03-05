Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, neighbors will be welcoming home a 30-year-veteran of law enforcement following his stay in the hospital battling COVID-19.
Anderson County Deputy Jerry Brown, Jr. will be coming home from AnMed rehab at 10 a.m.
Brown's battle with COVID-19 began in late December of 2020. He was admitted to the hospital in early January and placed in a medically induced coma. Friends of the family tells us after spending five weeks on a ventilator, Brown has awakened and has now recovered from the virus.
Neighbors and deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office plan to line the streets to welcome Brown home and congratulate him on his recovery.
