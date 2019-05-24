7-11 robbery

East River Street 7-Eleven in Anderson, SC

 (Source: FOX Carolina)

Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that a 7-Eleven located on East River Street in Anderson was robbed early Friday morning. 

At this time we don't have many details or if anyone was injured.  

We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more details and we'll update as we get more information. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.