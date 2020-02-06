ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division activated the Emergency Operations and Joint Information Centers because of current severe weather conditions on Thursday, but has since downgraded back to normal daily activity.
During a round of severe weather, the center was at Operating Condition 2, or OPCON 2.
OPCON 2 is described as "enhanced awareness", meaning a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the county. Emergency Operations Plans are implemented, and the EMD may partially activate the emergency operations center as needed.
On Friday, the center announced it had returned to normal, day-to-day functions at OPCON 3. During this level, the division says its mission is to "to provide a comprehensive and integrated emergency management system that coordinates community resources to protect lives, property and the environment through mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery from all natural and man-made hazards that may impact Anderson County."
Up-to-the-minute information can be found by following @ACSCEMD on Twitter.
