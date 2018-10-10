ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division has upgraded its operational readiness level to OPCON 4 Thursday evening ahead of anticipated impact from Hurricane Michael.
OPCON 4, activated at 5 p.m. is an indication that the possibility of an emergency or disaster situation is occurring requiring the County’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to coordinate activities with partner agencies and organizations.
In addition, a partial activation of the Emergency Operations Center will begin at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night and remain in effect for the duration of the storm. A partial-staffing activation brings together various FEMA-designated Emergency Support Functions necessary to coordinate response and recovery efforts across the County on an as-needed basis.
Finally, the Emergency Management Division’s website is operating in Emergency mode, which means that information specific to an imminent emergency or threat are prominently displayed. This web page provides links to verified sources of information and resources to assist residents with making appropriate life-safety decisions. The web page will remain in emergency mode for the duration of this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.