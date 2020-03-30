ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Healthcare providers are on the front line fighting the Coronavirus. They say they need Personal Protective Equipment known as PPE to do it safely.
“This is a serious pandemic,” Josh Hawkins said.
He’s the deputy director with Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management.
“We’re receiving orders in from our, all these private healthcare entities,” Hawkins said. “As we receive those requests in we’re forwarding those to the state and the state is fulfilling those requests as fast as they can.”
For example, those supplies then go to hospital workers at AnMed Health, fire departments, law enforcement, and EMS crews. Employees as Medshore where they received masks, gloves, and gowns.
“It adds up very quick when you realize how much PPE we actual need for Anderson,” Hawkins said.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster activated the South Carolina National Guard and those crews are transporting those supplies to counties throughout the state, including Anderson.
“They have made two drop-offs visits already. We’re hoping to expect a third one pretty soon,” Hawkins said. “They’re bringing it in by 18-wheelers and bringing our supply.”
