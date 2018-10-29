ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said Monday that an Anderson man has plead guilty to building and using three weapons of mass destruction earlier this year.
Lydon said 27-year-old Wesley Dallas Ayers of Anderson faces a mandatory sentence of at least 20 years in prison, and up to a maximum of life imprisonment after he plead guilty to the following:
- Using, attempting to use, and threatening to use weapons of mass destruction
- Possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime
- Use of an explosive device during the commission of a felony
Ayers admitted to the federal court that he constructed three explosive devices and then placed them throughout Anderson County earlier this year.
Lydon said the device Ayers placed at the intersection of Travis and Martin Roads in Anderson detonated on January 30, injuring one person.
Federal, state, and local law enforcement were able to intercept the remaining two devices without incident.
Lydon said Ayers also placed three hoax devices in the same time frame- leaving some threatening messages that more, powerful devices were to come.
A month-long investigation by the FBI, Anderson County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies led to Ayers' arrest.
Ayers also faces a fine of $250,000 and up to three years of court-ordered supervision.
