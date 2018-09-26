ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Voter turnout is a major talking point ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, but another problem facing Americans' civic duty to vote is a shortage in election workers.
Anderson County is facing a shortage this year, just like they did in 2016. During the general election that year, the county developed and implemented two Poll Manager recruiting programs which were a success, but some precincts in the county only have one or two workers signed up to work in November.
“Every effort is being made by our precinct coordinator, Mellissa Braendle to recruit workers from across the county. She has mailed letters, sent emails, and made posts to social media. Now she is in the middle of a phone campaign. Calling individuals asking them to work.” said executive director Katy Smith. “While these efforts have had some success we are running out of time quickly to get people signed up to work.”
Becoming a Poll Manager is an easy three-step process:
- Complete the Election Worker Application, which can be found at this link. Once completed, mail it to PO Box 8002, Anderson, SC 29622, fax it to (864) 260-4203, or email it to acvote@andersoncountysc.org
- Make an appointment with the precinct coordinator by calling (854) 260-4035 to fill out paperwork
- Take the Online Poll Manager Training, which you will have access to at www.scvotes.org. The training is available 24/7 and only needs to be finished by the deadline given.
Being a poll manager on voting day does have a small reward: you can earn $75 to work Election Day and $60 for training, for a total payout of $135. Clerks of the polls receive an additional day's pay at $60/day for a total of $195.
