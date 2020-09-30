ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)-Firefighters responded to a housefire in Anderson County on Wednesday, according to the Anderson County Fire Department.
We're told the fire happened on Tall Oaks Circle in Piedmont.
Engines from Powdersville, Wren, West Pelzer and Piedmont are also on the scene.
A resident from a neighboring house called 911 when he noticed smoke coming out of the front of the house. After seeing the smoke, the neighbor says he helped get everyone out including the residents of the house, an elderly couple and their pets who all got out safely, according to the neighbor.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire at this time.
We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.
