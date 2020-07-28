Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Anderson County say no one was injured in a camper fire early Tuesday morning.
The Anderson County Fire Department responded to a call for a possible entrapment along Ross Road around 3:18 a.m.
Firefighters say they arrived on scene to discover the camper in flames. Luckily, firefighters say the person living in the camper was not home at the time of the incident.
Firefighters so no one was hurt while extinguishing the flames.
Right now the cause of the fire is still under investigation. We'll update if we learn more.
