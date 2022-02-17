A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
Anderson County Food Truck Thursdays come to downtown
ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The City of Anderson announced Food Truck Thursdays coming in downtown.
Community members can stop by the Anderson County Farmers Market for lunch or dinner at 402 N. Murray Ave. to eat from their favorite food truck vendors.
The first Food Truck Thursday happened today, Feb. 17.
