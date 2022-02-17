Anderson County food truck started Thursday, Feb. 17.

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The City of Anderson announced Food Truck Thursdays coming in downtown.
 
Community members can stop by the Anderson County Farmers Market for lunch or dinner at 402 N. Murray Ave. to eat from their favorite food truck vendors. 
 
The first Food Truck Thursday happened today, Feb. 17. 
 

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.