The Anderson County community came together Tuesday night for an event to honor fallen first responders, police, fire and EMS.

This event was scheduled before the tragic death of a Greenville County Deputy.

They made sure to recognize the pain that this agency is feeling tonight as well as the families who were represented at this event.

It was truly a display of that sisterhood and brotherhood that we hear about, but we saw it as they turned on their lights in unison. The touching display was captured on our Facebook live.

Red, white and blue lights lit up the lake here at Chris Taylor Memorial Park. They read the names of those who died or were killed while serving - which was tough to do for Sheriff Chad McBride.

He says, as they have done for many years, he will honor their sacrifice for their community.

Sheriff McBride says "they are here to make a difference and they want to serve whether it’s in the fire service or in law enforcement reality is that it is dangerous."

He goes on to say, "just like our neighbors in Greenville County are experiencing a loss and of course our hearts and prayers go today and Sheriff Lewis over there, it is a reminder that it can be anybody at any time."

Tonight was a somber display of that unison.

And of course with the news coming out of Greenville, they say they are going to continue to lift every officer up in prayers as well as their loved ones.