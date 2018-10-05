ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you live in Anderson County and think you won't be able to vote in the county this November, your voice can be heard: you'll be able to cast your ballot ahead of time.
Election officials say absentee voters can cast ballots in-person beginning October 9 through November 5 at 301 North Main Street in Anderson.
Hours for voting are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Absentee voters can also cast their ballots by mail. For more information on absentee voting both in-house and via mail, call (864) 260-4035.
You can also visit www.scvotes.org to learn more about absentee voting and the voting process.
