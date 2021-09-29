ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is pleading with the community to come forward with information anyone may have in the homicide case of Gregory Belton.
Belton was shot and killed back on May 3 around 2:15 p.m. at his home on Diamond Street.
“Today, we’re asking for the Public’s help,” says Sheriff Chad McBride.
The Sheriff stood along side the family, Freedom Fighters Upstate SC, and Crime Stoppers for a news conference Tuesday afternoon. McBride says he doesn’t believe this homicide is random, however, a motive for the shooting has not been released. He believes the person will responsible will possibly slip up and recklessly mentioned to someone else what they’ve done.
I spoke with Belton’s mother, Thelma Hunter, and asked her to describe the day she received the call about her son.
“I was so heartbroken and disappointed, I didn’t know who would do something like that because he was a good guy,” Hunter said.
McBride says investigators have been following leads but haven’t nailed down a suspect at this moment. We asked him the likelihood of it being someone whom BELTON knew.
“Typically it is someone you know,” McBride said. “We feel like there was some kind of motive, and we feel like it could be anywhere between an acquaintance or somebody he knew very well.”
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Callers will remain anonymous.
Just call 1-888-CRIME SC to offer a tip.
