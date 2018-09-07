Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina)
This week, an Anderson County jury found James Milton Gambrell guilty of solicitation to commit armed robbery.
Gambrell was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 10 years.
His co-defendant Woodrow Curry pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in August of 2017 and testified for the state in Gambrell's trial. Curry was sentenced to 28 years in jail.
A third co-defendant, Jason Carver was found guilty of murder in August of 2017 and is serving a 30 year sentence.
In March of 2016, Carver and Curry were sent by Gambrell to a home in Powdersville to collect either drugs or money from the victim, Steve Cameron.
When Curry and Carver arrived at the home, an argument ensued and Curry shot Cameron, who died almost instantly from his injuries.
Curry and Carver were each charged with murder, while Gambrell was charged with accessory before the fact, and solicitation of armed robbery.
