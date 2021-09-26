ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they located a missing woman last seen on Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, Anley Hopkins was last seen near Whitney Way driving a blue 1996 Dodge caravan with a South Carolina License plate that reads MKH293.
