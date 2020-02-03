Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County said they have arrested a man and charged him with animal fighting.
According to the sheriff's office, on February 1, Robert Arnold Jones, Jr allowed the use of his property along Six and Twenty Road in Williamston for chicken fighting.
Jones was also charged with failure to bury an animal and violation of a county ordinance.
Jones was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.
We've reached out to the sheriff's office for additional details. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
