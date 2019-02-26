ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) An Anderson county man never thought he would see the light outside of his jail cell again. Today, he's a free man.
Eric Scott was accused of drug conspiracy and sentenced to life in prison. He'd been serving his time since 2015, until his release this month.
"The only way that you're getting out of here is when you're dead, in a box," Scott said talking about life sentence. "So when I walked out of there as a free man, I gave all glory to God."
Scott said the day he got his life sentence, it felt like he was buried alive.
"I was arrested for selling drugs and I pleaded guilty to it and I went to serve my time," Scott said.
Court documents show Eric Scott served his time in prison for five years until 2011. However, in 2015, he found himself back behind bars; this time with no release date in sight.
"The drug laws are written in such a way that if somebody calls your name, you’re one mistake away from going to prison," Scott said.
Eric Scott's attorney, Rauch Wise said several people said Scott was involved in selling drugs. They are listed in those court documents.
Greenwood attorney Wise said that is where the evidence stopped. He said poll cameras, tracking devices and Scott's cell phone were all being observed.
"They came up with zero proof," Wise said. "They even had his cell phone, and the cell phones of all the co-defendants who were pleading guilty and there was never a single exhibit showing that Eric Scott was having any cell calls, or text messages to any of the people who accused him of buying drugs from them," Wise said.
Scott and his attorney pleaded "Double Jeopardy," saying federal prosecutors were trying to charge Scott with some crimes between 2003 to 2015; time he already served.
"The government has the inability to prove it's a separate conspiracy. "He got re-convicted for what he pleaded to in 2007 and that's wrong," Wise said.
Scott walked out of USP Lee on Wednesday after these documents show his conviction was reversed.
Now, Scott wants jail time to focus on helping those inside of cells get on "the straight and narrow," instead of throwing away a key.
"I want to keep people from making my same mistake." Scott said he wants to talk to kids about staying away from the drug world since he has experienced it first hand.
He said he wants to get back into flipping houses and real-estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.