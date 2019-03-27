ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Phillip Devine, an Anderson County man, can barely walk after troopers said he was hit from behind on Belton Highway early Saturday morning.
Devine was on his way to work. He pulled out of his driveway on his scooter and that's when troopers said a large vehicle plowed into him.
The impact threw Devine into a guardrail, but instead of stopping to check on him, troopers said the other driver fled the scene.
A good Samaritan saw Devine and called 911. Devine said everything from that horrifying experience is a blur. He only remembers waking up in the hospital to see his brother by his side.
"We went and seen the accident site and I couldn't even look at it," Devine said. "It made me sick."
Then he said suddenly came the pain and more bad news from doctors.
"They said I probably won't walk right because I've got nerve damage in my leg now, I'm probably going to have compulsive muscle spasms in my leg from now on," Devine said. "Then they said if I take my neck brace off there's a 50/50 chance I could be paralyzed."
He also suffered six broken ribs, a vertebrae, and a broken eye socket.
It's been several days since the accident and still nobody has turned themselves in. The Devine family is now begging the person responsible to come forward.
"I just don't see how someone could do something like that," Devine said. "It's just a lack of humanity to leave somebody hurt and laying by the side of the road."
