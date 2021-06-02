ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones of Kurtis Bordelon are trying to make sense of life follow his homicide Friday night.
FOX Carolina spoke with his mother, Dana Bordelon Tuesday evening.
“That’s my only child,” she said.
Deputies told he Kurtis was shot because of an altercation. We asked Dana if she knew the reason, she told us yes, and that they both knew each other.
“They were laughing and getting along earlier that afternoon... and he seen his bicycle and went inside the building where the dude was and told him he come to take his “d” bike back,” Dana said. “On the way out the door the dude tried to kick him and Kurtis kept going, and he followed him out and they started fighting. My son was whipping his butt and he pulled a gun and shot my son in the chest.”
There’s a void filled with emptiness AMD sorrow in this mother’s heart. Through that pain she has a simple
Message for the community: “Stop with the guns.”
Deputies say Paul Cormack has been arrested for the shooting.
Now, Dana and family are finalizing funeral arrangements for Kurtis.
