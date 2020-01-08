ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County neighborhood said they've been hit with mail thieves multiple times now. For weeks they've been trying to catch surveillance video of the thieves saying they are growing more and more concerned about identity fraud.
Michelle Hewitt said personal information was snatched right out of her own mailbox. She said it happened back in December, and at first she didn't even realize anything had been taken.
"I left to go to work and I noticed that my mailbox was open and I never leave it open," Hewitt said. "I also noticed on the way up the road that there were about six to seven other mailboxes open."
All on the same side of the street. She said she knew something was off, but it would take more than a week to find out what had been happening.
"We received a package in the mail," Hewitt explained. "It was from the post master in Iva stating that they had found my mail along a road in Starr."
It was wet and ditched along the side of the road. She said it was found more than 15 miles from her house.
"It's not only cyber security we have to worry about, now they are taking our identities out of our mailbox," Hewitt said.
She said she knows because she's seen it happen before when her mother's identity was stolen.
"She had to change all of her banking accounts, I think they spent about $25,000," Hewitt added.
So now she's continuing to keep her eyes peeled and she thinks she's onto something.
"Recently we've noticed that there are a lot of four wheelers riding through our neighborhood at night, there are a lot of cars that are not known to this neighborhood," she said. "My neighbors and I recently started a neighborhood watch, we all look out for each other."
She's wondering where it all stops saying the mail theft isn't just happening in her neighborhood.
"I have other family members that live out in different subdivisions and they've had other issues with it," Hewitt said. "Their cameras have caught people walking by and stealing their mail, riding golf carts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.