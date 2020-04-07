ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County's Solid Waste will no longer accept certain recyclable materials through the end of April as the county continues to monitor the health of their residents and employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.
From now until May 1, the county will not accept clear, brown, green glass, nor aluminum or steel cans. These items require manual sorting, and could contribute to the spread of the virus.
For questions, the county asks that residents reach out to the ambassador.
While the exception will last throughout the month, it is subject to change as COVID-19 evolves. With all of this being said, the Recycling Centers are still operating on a regular schedule.
