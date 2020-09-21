Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - In preparation for the November general election, Anderson County Registration and Elections has decided to open more absentee locations around the county.
Officials say by opening more satellite locations in the county, voters will have more options in where to vote absentee. Absentee locations will be open on specific days and times in each quadrant of the county.
Officials say any registered voter in Anderson County may visit one of the satellite locations to vote. In past years, voters could only vote absentee at the Voter Registration and Elections office.
The following locations will be open on the following days and times:
Northern and Southern Quadrant Locations
- Powdersville Library 4 Civic Court Powdersville, South Carolina 29642
- Open Monday - Thursday, October 5 - 8
- Hours 8:30 – 11:30 and 1:00-5:00
- Starr Fire Department 7715 Hwy 81 S, Starr SC 29684
- Open Monday - Thursday, October 5 - 8
- Hours 8:30 – 11:30 and 1:00-5:00
Western and Eastern Quadrant Location
- Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center 3027 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Anderson, SC 29625
- Open Monday - Thursday, October 5 - 8
- Hours 8:30 – 11:30 and 1:00-5:00
- Belton Recreation 700 Blue Ridge Ave, Belton, SC 29627
- Open Monday - Thursday, October 5 - 8
- Hours 8:30 – 11:30 and 1:00-5:00
Officials say each location will be staffed with two members from the Board of Elections and two to three election workers from the area.
“Our hope is by providing more options of absentee voting locations and times that we may limit the threat of exposure to COVID-19 for workers and voters,” said Katy Smith, Director and “possibly reduce lines at the polls on Election Day.”
Voters should prepare by:
- Making sure they are registered to vote, and address is up to date.
- Bringing your Photo ID.
- Wearing a protective mask if you have one.
- Bringing your own pen for signing the poll list.
- Practicing social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.
- Being patient.
More news: Deputies ask for public's help finding missing Greenville Co. man who needs immediate medical attention
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.