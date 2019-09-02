(FOX Carolina) -- As Hurricane Dorian heads for the eastern coast, animals are being evacuated alongside humans and local shelters are calling on the public for help.
Anderson County P.A.W.S. is currently holding evacuated furry friends from the coast, including a bath of kitties!
The shelter is asking the public to please come by and foster or adopt.
More information can also be found here.
