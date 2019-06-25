ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County PAWS facility announced their plans to built a new, very nice dog park on their 12 acre property.
According to a press release, the groundbreaking will take place Friday, June 28.
PAWS' Veterinarian Kim Sanders and Anderson County officials met with an architect to design the park, and discuss all the requirements that will need to be included.
It should be noted: This isn't your average dog park.
PAWS says the plan includes ten separate play areas, an amphitheatre to host movie nights, yoga, birthday parties, etc.
The facility's hope is that the park will not only serve animals, but increase the quality of life for Anderson County residents by providing an opportunity to foster positive social interactions.
“This park gives back to the community. People love to show off and talk about their animals. This will be the perfect opportunity to spend time outdoors with your pet and others,” said Chairman Tommy Dunn.
Through fundraisers and donations, PAWS said its raised nearly $60,000. A recent $100,000 donation was graciously gifted to help with the new park.
MORE NEWS:
City of Greenville looking for volunteers for Fourth of July celebration
Woman's head, torso found as police search for more remains after bones found in Seneca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.