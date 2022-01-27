ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County PAWS is holding a Valentine's Day fundraiser with a unique twist this year.
For a $5.00 donation, the shelter says it will write the name of your ex on one of its litter pans or on one of their stuffed fabric toys, which their animals will "take care of."
To participate, you can either donate through PayPal or stop by in-person during business hours leading up to Valentine's day.
Business hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
