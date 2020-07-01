ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County PAWS recently received a large grant from the Humane Society of the United States to help them spay and neuter dozens of dogs and cats over the next several months.
The $10,201 grant is part of the #SpayTogether national campaign that has the support of a coalition of the largest and most impactful animal welfare organizations in the nation.
PAWS says the money will go toward spaying and neutering 290 cats and 74 dogs.
It will also go toward helping the other animals in the shelter, and PAWS' current trap/neuter/return program that's been operating on a limited schedule.
"Thank you again to The Humane Society of the United States for placing their trust in Anderson County PAWS," the organization said. "Together we can make Anderson County a better place for animals and citizens."
PAWS says the grant will allow them to assist more citizens that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Anderson.
"We are always available to help animals in need. Thank you to our supportive, animal loving community," PAWS said. "Stay safe, stay strong, #SpayTogether."
Anyone in need of assistance can email pawsrescue@andersoncountysc.org.
