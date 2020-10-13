ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County released its latest absentee voting numbers for the following locations:
• Voter Registration and Elections Office 301 N. Main Street, Anderson, South Carolina 29621
o 2926 voter count to date
•Powdersville Library 4 Civic Court Powdersville, South Carolina 29642
- 1736 voter count absentee satellite location last week
•Starr Fire Department 7715 Hwy 81 S, Starr SC 29684
- 421 voter count absentee satellite location last week
•Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center 3027 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Anderson, SC
- 1220 voter count absentee satellite location last week
•Belton Recreation 700 Blue Ridge Ave., Belton, SC 29627
- 692 voter count absentee satellite location last week
