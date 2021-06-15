ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County firefighters are responding to a restaurant fire that started early Tuesday morning on Miracle Mile Drive.
According to dispatch, a call came in around midnight in regards to a dumpster fire at the Break Time Sports Bar & Grill.
Officials on scene said that the restaurant is not operational at this time.
Dispatch said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Stay tuned as work to learn more and keep you updated.
MORE NEWS: AARP SC asks Gov. McMaster to reconsider lifting COVID-19 state of emergency
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.