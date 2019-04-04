ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County deputy is recovering after hitting an embankment on north Highway 29 in Anderson County early Thursday evening.
JT Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was trying to respond to another deputy's call for assistance around 6 p.m. with lights and siren on. However, the deputy saw another car begin to pull out of an intersection near Griffin Road, pulling away to avoid hitting the other car.
The deputy then left the roadway and hit an embankment near a business, according to Foster.
ACSO says the deputy is alert and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. No other cars were hit or otherwise involved in the collision.
