ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says one of their own deputies was involved in a collision Sunday evening.
ACSO could not confirm much information aside from the fact that a deputy was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the SC-28 Bypass near West Whitner Street. ACSO also indicated that South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.
SCHP's collision tracker website indicates the collision unfolded just before 9:30 p.m.
SCHP says the deputy was traveling south on Highway 28 while the driver of a 2015 Dodge Dart was heading north. The driver of the Dart tried to turn left onto Highway 24, but the deputy collided with them.
The driver of the Dart was entrapped, and both drivers involved sustained injuries that demanded EMS transport to the hospital. Both were also wearing their seat belts, per SCHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.