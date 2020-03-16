ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County said Monday that the Judges of the Tenth Judicial Circuit have canceled all jury trials, non-jury matters, and motions in the Court of Common Pleas and General Sessions Court through April 3.

Additionally, Transfer Court for Thursday, March 19th has been canceled.

All matters on the docket of the Master-in-Equity have been canceled thru Friday, April 3.

Family Court judges will only hear emergency matters, to include DSS Emergency Protective Custody, Juvenile Detentions, Bench Warrants and Emergency Petitions for Orders of Protection from Domestic Abuse. In these emergency hearings, only attorneys, their clients and necessary witnesses will be allowed in the courthouse.

All routine hearings regarding child support have been suspended at this time.

At this time, the Anderson County Courthouse is open, but public access is being restricted.

These precautions are all due to concerns for public health involving the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said.

