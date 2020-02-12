Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Anderson say due to last week's flooding, multiple roads in the county are still closed and the price to repair them won't come cheap.
In fact, estimated costs could exceed $1 million.
Anderson County Roads and Bridges Manager Matt Hogan says at this time, the county has seven roads permanently closed. The affected roads span Belton, Williamston, and Anderson.
At this time, Shakleburg Road, Slater Road, Scarborough Road, Mt. Bethal Church Road, Pualan Road, Waycaw Road, and Fants Grove Road all remain closed due to extensive damage.
Damage along these roads varies from lanes that have collapsed, complete washouts of the ground beneath the roadways, to complete and total collapse of bridges, such as the one as Shakleburg Road.
Hogan says the estimated time to repair all the roads in the county could be as much as six months, and cost $1.1 million, stating half of that cost alone going towards the replacement of the Shackleburg Road Bridge.
County officials and law enforcement stress the importance of not driving around road barriers in these areas. They say travel on these roads at this time could be extremely dangerous.
