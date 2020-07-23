Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County District 2's board of trustees have approved a 2020-2021 calendar amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing back the start date by a week.
In a meeting streamed to the district's Facebook page, the council voted to approve the new calendar, which slates all students to start instruction on August 25. However, not everyone is coming back at once. The calendar has teachers in Kindergarten through 8th grade returning to campus for professional development the week of August 10, and then one more time on August 17 for a total of six professional development days. High school teachers, meanwhile, will return the week of August 17 and again on August 24 for their professional development days. The six professional days means one such day has been taken from January, and there are still planned professional days in February and March.
The district has built in "leap days" starting August 18 for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade, allowing them to be re-oriented in groups instead of all at once. This allows for pre-testing before the school year and post-testing after. All grades will begin instruction on August 25.
The leap days also require students who are enrolled in the virtual education option to be on campus for orientation as well. The board noted about 700 students, or 25% of all students in the district, have chosen online education.
The calendar also leaves three weather days slated for June 9, 10, and 11 with the hopes of not needing to use them and instead shift a weather day to June 9. Otherwise, this would mean two days tacked on to the end of the 2020-2021 calendar.
This calendar was approved, and the board then briefly discussed a social media acceptable use policy that was also approved. The board then went into executive session.
