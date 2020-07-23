Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, Anderson County School District Two will hold a special board meeting to discuss the 2020-2021 school year.
The board, who's meeting at 5 p.m., is expected to be discussing the approval of the proposed district calendar.
At this time, the district does have a tentative plan in place for a five-day-a week, in-person, learning schedule.
They have not said at this time if they will have a policy on personal protection equipment such as face masks.
We'll update tonight following the vote with details of the district's finalized back-to-school plan.
