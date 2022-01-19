ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County School District Five students will move to eLearning for the remainder of the week.
Superintendent Wilson said due to the possibility of inclement weather Thursday and Friday and rising Covid-19 numbers, the school district will eLearn Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
District officials said classes will return to normal on Monday, Jan. 24.
