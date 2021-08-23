- Thomas Gore, Freeman Stoddard
Anderson County sees record employment numbers
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Despite the pandemic, Anderson County is seeing record numbers for employment.
July's Local Area Employment Statistics show 89,322 are employed for July 2021. That's the highest it has been since June 2019, which was 88,841. There is a local, employment increase of 3,000 since July 2020. And the unemployment rate dropped to four percent from 4.3 percent. In July 2020, that rate was 7.2 percent.
Plus, labor also reached an all-time high, exceeding 93,000. About 3,700 were unemployed in July, which is a decline of 200 from the previous month.
Local, family restaurants, like Grace's, in Anderson, like to hold on to their staff. Manager Keith Snider says their workers tend to stick with them.
"We've had some employees that have been with us 13, 24 years," said Keith.
Newton with the county attributes the growth to hard work and being a manufacturing community. He says the county council focused on promoting and sustaining economic development and recruiting.
"31 percent of our county's GDP is accounted for by the manufacturing industry," said Newton.
Owner of Grace's, Michael Snider agrees. He says it's all about how you treat your staff and customers. He says that's why his restaurant did fine during the pandemic.
"I think a lot of it has got to do with businesses; how they treat their employees," Michael said.
"We don't to reach a point where people who are living here have to drive to Greenville or Pickens or Spartanburg to find a job. We want people to live and work here," said Newton.
Although, it's not the same for all restaurants. FOX Carolina reached out to a few other local, restaurants in Anderson who say they're still struggling to staff.
Overall, Newton is just glad to see the positive direction Anderson County is going, but he says they're still working hard for more.
"We are very proud of the work that we have done, but one thing we don't lose sight of is that we still have some work to do to recover from the pandemic," Newton said.
If you're looking for a job, Newton suggests contacting the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. If you don't have the required skills, there are local technical colleges that can train you. Plus, a lot of restaurants need help.
The statewide unemployment rate for July was measured at 4.3 percent.
