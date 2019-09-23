ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) It's been less than three years since Chad McBride took on the role of Anderson County Sheriff, and it doesn't appear he wants to leave the position any time soon.
On Monday, McBride announced on his Facebook page that he plans to run for Sheriff again in 2020.
"It has been an honor to serve as your sheriff. After much prayer and consideration, I will be seeking re-election for the office of sheriff," McBride wrote.
In the post the Sheriff also revealed the title of his campaign: Keep the Vision 2020.
"I believe that our team is doing an outstanding job and have been able to accomplish so much in such a short time," said McBride. "We want to continue this effort and make a difference in our county and communities."
South Carolina will hold elections in November 2020.
