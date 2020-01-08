ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) To start the new decade off, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office is introducing a new mobile app that aims to ease communication.
In a release from the Sheriff's Office, they say the app is designed to allow both employees and citizens to better communicate with their office.
Users of the app, which is available on both the Apple Store and Google Playstore, can receive important information from the office quickly - with minimal effort on their end.
Officials say the app mirrors their desktop website.
To download the app, click the links below:
MORE NEWS:
Trump says 'Iran appears to be standing down' following its retaliatory attacks against Iraqi bases housing US troops
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.