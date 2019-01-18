Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced they would be taking part in a new self-reporting mental health screening process.
The Stepping Up Initiative is a national initiative that provides support and resources to counties identifying, intervening, and treating individuals with mental illness in the criminal justice system.
Nearly two million individuals with serious mental illness are admitted into the criminal justice system annually.
Anderson County joined the initiative by way of resolution in August 2018.
Captain Bill Vaughn with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detention center said:
"On January 9 we started getting our feet wet. 22 people were brought into the detention center, 20 received the new mental health screening designed with only eight questions. Out of those 20, we had 7 that were able to be referred to the mental health liaison. As of January 14, this initiative became mandatory within Anderson County Detention Center."
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says the goal behind the Stepping Up Initiative is to identify, intervene and treat.
