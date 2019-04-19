ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking public's assistance in locating missing Johnnie A Lee.
Lee ran away from his home in Easley on April 9, 2019.
Johnnie Lee is 15-years-old. He is approximately 6’3 and 110 pounds, last seen wearing a white shirt and red pants.
If you have any information regarding the location of Lee, please call us at 864-260-4400 referencing case number 2019-05884.
