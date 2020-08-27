Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - A public memorial will happen for a beloved K-9 deputy killed in the line of duty two weeks ago. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure their beloved Roscoe is properly laid to rest with the help of the community.
Deputies are asking the public to join them at the outdoor William A. Floyd Amphitheater to send a final farewell to K-9 Roscoe. Sheriff Chad McBride says he’ll be remembered for protecting his human deputies while on duty.
It’s a tough loss for the office. The 3.5-year-old German shepherd had been with the sheriff’s office since 2018.
Roscoe died at the emergency vet the morning of August 12. This comes after he worked a police chase turned crash on Clemson Boulevard. Deputies were working to apprehend two suspects. Roscoe tracked them down, but one of the suspects was killed by self-inflicted gunfire; Roscoe was shot at some point in that process.
Now the sheriffs office is inviting anyone who is able, to come to this morning’s memorial.
Receiving of guests will begin at 10 a.m.; Services will follow at 11. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are also encouraged.
