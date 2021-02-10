ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looked for a teen who has been missing for a month.
According to the sheriff's office, Kyleah Samaya Emiracle Clinkscales was last seen on Jan. 10 on Cindy Drive in Anderson.
Deputies described Clinkscales as 5'2" and 105 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray jacket.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page that Kyleah has still not returned.
If you see Kyleah or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the ACSO at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-01963.
