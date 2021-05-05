ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they are looking to buy a virtual reality simulator for the most realistic officer training.
According to sheriff's office, once inside the VirTra V-300 Law Enforcement Simulator deputies can run through different scenarios like an active shooter, out of control dogs, and even practice de-escalation.
Officials say the new technology will give deputies the best training for real-life situations. It will help deputies with decisions on when they need to use deadly force and when it can be avoided.
The sheriff's office asked the Anderson County Council on Tuesday to approve funding for deputies to be able to buy the $200,000 technology.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies victim in shooting homicide at Dollar General in Pelzer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.