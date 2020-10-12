Anderson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

ANDERSON SC, (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that it is currently searching for a woman they say was last seen in the Bethany Church Rd. area of Belton.
According to authorities, Jamie Ann Barnes was last seen leaving the area in a black 1999 Honda Civic LX. They say the car is a four door with the license plate number NLG147.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that if anyone has seen Barnes or has any information regarding her whereabouts, they should call 911.
MORE NEWS: Tourist returns stolen artifacts to Pompeii after suffering 'curse' for 15 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.