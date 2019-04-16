Anderson, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A young man, who became the victim of a fatal shooting, will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Hunter Sizemore was 19, when his life was taken on April 11th.

The family stated in the obituary, posted here:

"Those lucky enough to know him got to see this charismatic, happy child grow into a discerning loving man. God’s hand has been evident throughout Hunter’s life, from touching the people around him with God’s joy, to shouldering people's burdens in a loyal and loving way."

The community mourns with his family and friends.

Hunter Sizemore had recently proposed to his high school sweetheart of five years, the obituary said.

The family also said:

"In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Home for Children to 110 Calvary Home Circle, Anderson SC 29621."

