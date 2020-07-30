ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County official said the Anderson County Historic Courthouse (located at 1010 S. Main Street, across from the current county courthouse) will be closed until further notice.
The building closed at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to all employees and other people.
"This closure is due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurring throughout the Historic Courthouse," said Steve Newton, Governmental Affairs Director for the Anderson County Administrator’s Office.
Employees will be working remotely in the meantime and phones will be answered.
Limited operations is expected to begin again on August 3 but no public or unauthorized employee access will be permitted until further notice, Newton said.
