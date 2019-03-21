ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County honored Purple Heart recipients Thursday by unveiling designated parking spaces for them at the County’s Veteran Affairs Office.
The spaces outside the Townsend Building on North Main Street are painted purple and marked with a sign depicting a Purple Heart medal.
“It’s a parking place, and a small token to show them that Anderson County is grateful for them and their service,” said Tommy Dunn, Anderson County Council Chairman, in a news release.
