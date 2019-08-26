ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County woman said she was brutally attacked inside a gas station Friday. She said she was repeatedly punched by a man she doesn't know and she believes her injuries would have been much worse if another stranger hadn't stepped in to help.
She said her day took a turn when she was attacked in an aisle here at this Powertrac gas station.
The woman described the attack vividly saying she got out of the car to go in and get drinks. When she turned down and looked up, her attacker punched her. She said she reached for whatever was nearby and hit him with a can of raid.
"Her face was red, she was crying," said one witness. "She looked like she was very, very scared because she was definitely shaking."
Dylan Burdette said he also went to the gas station, witnessing part of the attack.
"I saw the guy standing right next to my car and we had like a verbal altercation and the girl's mom got out of her car and she came over and started arguing too so he went to come at them again and that's when I stepped between them and did what I had to do," Burdette said.
Even breaking his phone in the process. He said he's never been involved in anything like that before but his instincts just kicked in.
"Whenever I see someone in distress like that I automatically want to jump in and do what I can," he said.
It's formed a bond between him and the victim, but she said things still aren't back to normal. She shared that she shakes every time she tells the story and can hardly leave her home because she's terrified he is still out there free.
"I was just doing what I'm supposed to do as a person and it just makes me sleep better at night knowing that I was able to help her," Burdette said.
The victim said she's not sure what would have happened if Burdette didn't step in when he did. She said she called to report the attack but she's frustrated more hasn't been done. She's hopeful a judge will sign off on a warrant for second degree assault and battery.
