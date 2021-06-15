ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Area Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the recent theft of a pickup truck.
According to Crime Stoppers, in the early morning hours of June 8, a 2003 Ford F-350 pickup truck was stolen from the gated and locked parking lot of Vacations-To-Go on Belton Highway in Williamston.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $750 reward with the victim of the incident offering and addition $750 for a total reward of $1,500.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372). Information submitted through Crime Stoppers leading to an arrest may be eligible for the cash reward. All tips submitted through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and treated with the utmost confidentiality.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: 19-year-old dies after crash on Augusta Road in Piedmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.