ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for shooting and killing Gregory Leon Belton, according to Anderson Area Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers said the agency is providing a $1,000 reward, along with matching funds raised by Mr. Belton’s family and friends, providing a combined reward of $2,000.
If you or anyone you know has information on this incident please call Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
